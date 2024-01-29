Whitby's The Coliseum to host Vanya and Monet to Matisse as part of February events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew Scott (Fleabag) brings multiple characters to life in Simon Stephen’s radical new version of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, which is being screened at the venue on Thursday February 22.

Hope, dreams and regrets are thrust into sharp focus in this one main adaptation which explores the complexities of human emotions.

This is to be screened at 7pm, tickets £10.

The following Thursday (Feb 29) sees Monet to Matisse, this dazzling film takes a magical journey from the gallery to the gardens, to Giverny and Seabull and other glorious grounds favoured by the artists.

You can catch a matinee at 1.30pm and an evening showing at 7pm.

Tickets £10 in advance or on the door.