Whitby's Tomorrow's Ghosts Goth festival announces line-up for 2023 spring gathering

Taking over Whitby Pavilion from Friday April 28 to Saturday April 29, the event will be a true celebration of all things Gothic.

Hailed as the founding fathers of American goth rock, Christian Death – the trio of Valor Kand, Maitri, and Ryan Paolilli – will be shaking-up the Friday line-up with their establishment-splitting style.

Tomorrow’s Ghosts will be promising a darkly exhilarating weekend of alternative music and culture, street markets and club nights.

Christian Death are coming to Whitby Pavilion as part of the Tomorrow's Ghosts April 2023 festival.

With an international line-up that promises to cater to a broad range of sub-genres and tastes, the 2023 programme is offering plenty to sink your teeth into.

Alongside the must-see slot from special guests Christian Death, an exclusive Friday headline appearance belongs to darkwave visionaries Cold Cave who, 15 years into their career, have established themselves as long-running luminaries of the underground and worthy headliners.

Supporting sets across the evening will also come from Leeds’ goth-rock originals The Rose of Avalanche and UK-Irish post/punk acolytes Siberia while on the Saturday night, Yorkshire-formed titans New Model Army will be continuing the celebrations for their 40th anniversary in style.

Earlier in the night, expect another special guest slot from Lebanon Hanover as the British-German duo bring their darkwave sounds out to play for a rare UK appearance, while IST IST will be performing songs from their third album Protagonists.

Plus you can enjoy a theatrical set from revived gothic rock devotees The Nosferatu when they glide in as special guests.

Both evenings, Tomorrow’s Ghosts will also be offering choice club nights into the early hours, with Carpe Noctum taking the reins to host a dark death disco of their design at the Whitby Pavilion.

As with the 2022 edition, the Tomorrow’s Ghosts festival will be partnering with the Sophie Lancaster Foundation.

Fifteen years on from Sophie’s tragic passing in a vile hate-related crime, Tomorrow’s Ghosts will be supporting the exceptional work of the Sophie Lancaster Foundation throughout the weekend.

