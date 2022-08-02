Wide range of entertaining music planned during August at Sewerby Hall’s Orangery

Six concerts will take place at Sewerby Hall and Garden's Orangery during August. Photo submitted

On Thursday, August 4, Susan Collier will play a wide range of music on the piano from 2pm to 3pm. Songs from musicals, popular songs from the decades, film themes, a little jazz, and a touch of contemporary will fill the Orangery.

The first Sunday performance for August takes place on August 7, with the Swinton and District Excelsior Band, based in the village of Swinton near Malton, North Yorkshire, playing brass.

Eric Hart and Dorothy Greaves will perform their popular piano and vocal duo on Thursday, 11 August 11, from 2pm to 3.15pm and on Sunday, August 14, (2pm to 4pm), the experienced West Yorkshire Brass Band will provide their varied repertoire of music which appeals to audiences of all ages, from traditional brass music to modern classics.

Aidan returns with Music with a Smile on Thursday, August 18, from 2pm to 3pm. Accompanying himself on button accordion, Aidan delivers a selection of songs and tunes in his own style, with the occasional surprise.

The final concert for the month takes place on Thursday, August 25, (2pm to 3pm). Classical pianist Helen Drewery will play an afternoon of classically trained, freelance piano. Helen has considerable experience of performing as both a soloist and accompanist, and has also won various competitions and recitals.