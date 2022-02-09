World famous Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition opens at Yorkshire coast's Sewerby Hall and Gardens, near Bridlington

The world-renowned exhibition, Wildlife Photographer of the Year, on loan from the Natural History Museum in London, will open at Sewerby Hall and Gardens on Saturday May 7

It will feature exceptional images which capture fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breathtaking diversity of the natural world.

The exhibition will run until July.

Using photography's unique emotive power to engage and inspire audiences, the images shine a light on stories and species around the world and encourage a future of advocating for the planet.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition will feature exceptional images which capture fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breathtaking diversity of the natural world

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the most prestigious photography event of its kind, providing a global platform that showcases the natural world’s most astonishing and challenging sights for over 55 years. Launching in 1965 and attracting 361 entries, today the competition receives over 50,000 entries from all over the world, highlighting its enduring appeal. This year’s award-winning images has embarked on an international tour that will allow them to be seen by well over a million people.

With a record-breaking number of entries from 95 countries, the judges of the 57th Wildlife Photographer of the Year have had the toughest job yet. Every entry was judged anonymously on its creativity, originality, and technical excellence by an international panel of industry experts.

Dr Doug Gurr, Director of the Natural History Museum said: “These extraordinary images showcase the rich diversity of life on Earth and spark curiosity and wonder. Telling the story of a planet under pressure, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition illuminates the urgent challenges we face and the collective action we need to take. This year’s inspiring exhibition will move and empower audiences to advocate for the natural world.”

Marie Gascoigne, general manager, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, siad: “We are hugely looking forward to hosting this stunning and powerful exhibition here at Sewerby Hall, and cannot wait to invite our visitors to see it. We are honoured and privileged to have this prestigious exhibition back in the East Riding, and I know it will be hugely popular.”