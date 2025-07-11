Trish Stratus makes her return to the WWE ring and Rhea Ripley looks to claim back the World Women’s Championship at this weekend’s Evolution

The females of the WWE come together for WWE Evolution 2025.

The all-female PLE will feature the likes of Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, IYO SKY and many more.

Here’s the current matches announced for this weekend’s PLE and how you can watch along at home in the UK.

WWE Evolution is the last event in what is a packed weekend for wrestling fans, with the all-female PLE taking place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, as the superstars of Raw, SmackDown, and NXT collide once again.

The event sees the in-ring returns of two of the WWE’s most famous female competitors, Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Nikki Bella while the ever-popular Rhea Ripley will get a chance to claim her World Women’s Championship back from current champion IYO SKY in a highly-anticipated match.

IYO SKY defends her Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley at this weekend's WWE Evolution PLE. | WWE

There’s also plenty of other titles and opportunities on the line, including a Battle Royal to determine the next challenger for either the WWE Women’s Championship, the World Women’s Championship, or the NXT Women’s Championship – with their shot to take place in France during the WWE’s Clash in Paris 2025 event.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this weekend’s event, including how to watch in the United Kingdom.

Is this the first all-female Premium Live Event presented by the WWE?

No - the inaugural WWE Evolution was held on October 28, 2018, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

That event holds the distinction of being WWE's first-ever PLE and livestreaming event to consist solely of women's matches. It featured female wrestlers from all of WWE's brands at the time, including Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT UK.

That event was headlined by then WWE Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, who defeated Nikki Bella to retain her championship.

Who are the current WWE female champions?

As of writing, here are you current WWE female champions:

WWE Women’s Champion : Tiffany Stratton (won January 3 2025)

: Tiffany Stratton (won January 3 2025) Women’s World Champion : IYO SKY (won March 3 2025)

: IYO SKY (won March 3 2025) NXT Women’s Champion : Jacy Jayne (won May 27 2025)

: Jacy Jayne (won May 27 2025) WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions : The Judgement Day (Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez) (won April 21 2025 - Roxanne Perez replaced Liv Morgan on June 30 2025)

: The Judgement Day (Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez) (won April 21 2025 - Roxanne Perez replaced Liv Morgan on June 30 2025) WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion : Becky Lynch (won June 7 2025)

: Becky Lynch (won June 7 2025) WWE Women’s United States Champion : Giulia (won June 27 2025)

: Giulia (won June 27 2025) NXT Women’s North American Champion: Sol Ruca (won April 19 2025)

What matches have been announced so far for WWE Evolution?

With an episode of WWE Smackdown still to air tonight, this is your current WWE Evolution 2025 card - subject, as always, to change.

Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) v Rhea Ripley WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) v Trish Stratus WWE NXT Women’s Championship: Jacy Jayne (c) v Jordynne Grace WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) v Bayley v Lyra Valkyria WWE Women' s Tag Team Championship: The Judgement Day (Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez) (c) v Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss v The Kabuki Warrior (ASUKA and Kairi Sane) Battle Royale for a world championship match at WWE Clash in Paris No Holds Barred: Jade Cargill v Naomi

What time is WWE Evolution starting in the UK this weekend?

WWE Evolution 2025 will air live and exclusively on Netflix from 12am on July 14 2025, with repeats available on demand shortly after the event has concluded.

Looking for more information on the other WWE events this weekend? Check out our articles on NXT’s Great American Bash and WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.