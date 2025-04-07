Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Will John Cena be back for revenge against Cody Rhodes on tonight’s WWE Raw?

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WWE Raw is set to take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota tonight.

Several matches have already been announced, including a former women’s champion challenging for the Intercontinental Championship.

Here’s a look at tonight’s show, what time it starts on Netflix in the UK, and an update to WWE Clash in Paris tickets.

As the Showcase of the Immortals draws near, with less than two weeks to go, the Road to WrestleMania 41 continues this evening on the latest episode of WWE Raw .

Here’s a quick recap of the biggest story from last Friday's WWE Smackdown. CM Punk is owed a ‘favour’ by Paul Heyman , who is not only his best friend but also the wise counsel to Roman Reigns , his ‘tribal chief

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it transpires, the favour was that Paul Heyman kept his word from an interview several years ago, where he said he would walk CM Punk down to the ring for his first WrestleMania main event; something that Punk still recalls vividly.

Roman Reigns laughed at the request, telling Punk that Heyman is 'his' wise-man and should let him down easily. However, Heyman could not, and CM Punk seized the moment of confusion to lay Reigns out with a GTS…

… all the while, the third party in the WrestleMania 41 triple threat match, Seth Rollins , was watching gleefully in the corner of the ring.

What will happen when Seth Rollins appears on WWE Raw, live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA ? And will we hear more from John Cena after Cody Rhodes laid him out on last week’s Raw?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read on to find out what’s been announced early on, and if tickets are available yet for the WWE’s next big European event, WWE Clash in Paris!

WWE Raw - matches and segments announced for April 7 2025

Seth Rollins is set to make an appearance on WWE Raw this evening, after the fall out from CM Punk's 'favour' on WWE Smackdown last week. | WWE

Seth Rollins Will Appear

Seth Rollins is scheduled to make an appearance. This comes at a crucial time on the road to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Rollins is embroiled in a high-stakes World Heavyweight Championship triple threat match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk at the upcoming WrestleMania.

He is expected to address this significant upcoming bout - but what is his take on the dramas between Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns and CM Punk?

Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) v Bayley

Lyra Valkyria will defend her newly won Women's Intercontinental Championship against the former WWE Women's Champion, Bayley . This is a rematch from a recent Elimination Chamber qualifying match where Bayley was victorious, adding a layer of intrigue to this title showdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interestingly, despite this championship clash, Valkyria and Bayley are also scheduled to team up this Friday on SmackDown, in a tag team gauntlet including Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, B-Fab and Michin, Alba Fyre and Piper Niven, and Natalya and Maxxine Dupri.

The winners will earn the right to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 41 - this dynamic adds a unique storyline to their singles encounter tonight.

El Grande Americano Returns to Action

The masked luchador, El Grande Americano , will be competing in a singles match. While his opponent has not been officially named, this appearance is notable as he is stepping in for Chad Gable , who is reportedly still unwell and has been ruled out of action by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, despite this being his hometown (wink.)

What time is WWE Raw on Netflix in the United Kingdom this evening?

WWE Raw is scheduled to air on Netflix in the United Kingdom from 1am GMT on April 8 2025, with the show available on demand shortly after broadcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have tickets for WWE Clash in Paris gone on sale yet?

While On Location is offering pre-sale ticket options for those seeking a more exclusive experience at the WWE’s first PLE in Paris, France, general ticket sales have not yet begun, according to Ticketmaster in France.

You can sign up for an alert when sales are set to commence, either by registering your details with Ticketmaster France or the WWE’s official pre-sale page .

What are your predictions ahead of this evening’s WWE Raw on Netflix, and what are your predictions for WrestleMania 41 now we’re so close to the event? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.