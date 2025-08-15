The road to Clash in Paris is starting to get very winding indeed, as WWE SmackDown continues to march to France.

Will we get answers from a certain Scottish Psychopath, or more questions instead?

That’s what the WWE Universe has in store as Drew McIntyre is set to feature on the blue brand this evening, to address ‘why’ he attacked the current WWE Champion.

Here’s your preview for tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown, including what time it starts in the United Kingdom.

The twists and turns on the road to Paris are set to continue this week on the blue brand, with tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown hopefully adding to the three matches confirmed for WWE’s first Premium Live Event in Paris in two weeks - Clash in Paris.

From the red brand, however (WWE Monday Night Raw), we’ve already seen three matches confirmed, with the men’s and women’s champion set to defend their titles in front of the Parisian crowd, while the John Cena retirement tour continues as he goes one-on-one with Logan Paul...

...and guess what? We can cheer for John once again! Hooray - we can see him once again!

However, plenty is bubbling on SmackDown, home of your WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, as after events unfolded at the end of last week’s episode, things seem to be moving from simply simmering to about to boil over.

Here’s your preview for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, the UK start time and what matches have been confirmed for Clash in Paris so far.

What time does WWE Friday Night SmackDown start in the UK?

Roll on those European tour dates - it means we won’t have to stay up too late soon.

But tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is scheduled to air from 1am BST on Netflix on August 16 2025. On-demand repeats will be available shortly after the live broadcast.

What matches and segments have been announced for WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Will Drew McIntyre explain his actions further on this week's SmackDown, after attacking WWE Champion Cody Rhodes last week? | WWE

Several top superstars are slated to appear on the show, including Randy Orton, Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, LA Knight, and Jacob Fatu, so anything could go. However, confirmed for this evening are the following matches and segments.

Drew McIntyre to address his attack on Cody Rhodes

Just why has The Scottish Psychopath set his eyes on WWE Champion Cody Rhodes? That is the question many hope to have answered as Drew McIntyre, two weeks away from the Paris PLE, is set to appear on SmackDown. Is it more of a sense that Rhodes has something that McIntyre wants, or is it far deeper than that?

We know that McIntyre has previously stood up for his beliefs, be it whether they align with the rest of the WWE Universe or not, so is there something else about Rhodes that Drew has taken umbrage with? Being the ‘golden boy’ of the company - almost as if he was anointed by the ‘powers that be’ - could be brushing the Scotsman the wrong way, and perhaps it’s equally to pull ‘The American Nightmare’ down a peg or two than just championship gold.

The Miz & Carmelo Hayes vs. TBA

The unlikely team of The Miz and Carmelo Hayes tag up this evening against a team yet to be announced (possibly another duo from AAA?), with The Miz continuing to mentor the former NXT Champion. Or at least try to, that is.

Hayes, over recent weeks, has seemed less than convinced of the calibre of the ‘A-Lister,’ but looks to at this time still give him the benefit of the doubt. But could a loss this evening finally be the nail in the coffin regarding this mentorship? “Carmelo don’t miss,” and possibly is getting sick of someone else missing on his team...

The Street Profits v DIY

The SmackDown tag team division continues to explode this evening, with former WWE Tag Team Champions set to collide in the form of The Street Profits and DIY. Both teams will want to gain an emphatic victory to lay their claim for a future title match after missing out on the gold at SummerSlam in an incredibly daredevil TLC match. Could a victory see them in contention, or are we going to see the other teams in the division once again disrupt proceedings?

What matches are currently confirmed for WWE Clash in Paris?

As of writing, three matches have been confirmed to take place at the WWE’s first Paris-based PLE; many more are expected to be announced throughout the next fortnight, but it’s already shaping up to be a sensational event in France this summer.

WWE Clash in Paris - current card

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) v CM Punk v Jey Uso v LA Knight

Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) v Stephanie Vaquer

John Cena v Logan Paul

Looking for details of the WWE’s next tour of the United Kingdom? Check out our article on both Clash in Paris 2025 and the Road to Clash in Paris tour taking place this month.