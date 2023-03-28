YMCA Productions presents new show Wish Upon A Star at Scarborough's YMCA Theatre for Easter

Cast of YMCA Productions' next show Wish Upon A Star at YMCA Theatre in St Thomas Street

Written by Hayley Doubtfire, Wish Upon A Star follows Pinocchio as he sets out on a magical quest to break a curse placed on his town.

Pinocchio must visit several magical lands where he has to go down the rabbit hole, is offered a warm welcome to Wonderland and has to travel into the unkown with his trusty Mad Hatter companion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At times they have to do right thing and avoid becoming rotten to the core. Using pure imagination and navigating Hook’s tango and the Lost Boys Gangwill Pinocchio and the Mad Hatter be able to say I will prevail nd finish their quest in time?

Or will Pinocchio’s own personal curse take hold. Find out this Easter at the YMCA Theatre in St Thomas Street.

Most Popular

Bursting at the seams with famous musical numbers, notorious characters, enchanting lands you will recognise and all the magic you could dream of, this production promises to whisk you away on a spellbinding journey of hope, courage and amazement.

Director, Katie Doubtfire said: “The entire cast, crew and production team have worked tirelessly over the last few months to bring this feel-good, family musical to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been so wonderful to work on this unique production and navigate the various magical lands we will be visiting – it really has been a captivating experience.

"We have an extraordinarily talented cast full to the brim with local talent and toe-tapping tunes you’ll recognise and there is no doubt that you’ll be humming and grooving to them for weeks to come. You really don’t want to miss out on this magical journey.”

Catch Wish Upon A Star at the YMCA Theatre between Wednesday April 12 to Sunday April 16 with shows daily at 2pm and 7pm. There is no 7pm on the Sunday,