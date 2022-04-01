Yorkshire gig dates for Scaborough/Whitby ska band Skandals
High energy, fun ska band Skandals from Scarborough and Whitby has a series of gigs over the next few months to promote new originals tunes prior to an album launch later in the year.
Skandals are from Scarborough and Whitby and have played together for over ten years. The members are Alethea on vocals, John on drums, Paul on bass, Jonny on guitar and Lennie on sax and keys.
They play memorable pub nights but also festivals including Musicport.The five-piece has been writing new tunes ready for a showcase gig at Rack & Roll in Scarborough (at the side of TK Maxx).
The gig will be recorded to video and is part of a series of events organised by local recording studio, Hyperbright.
The exclusively originals gig is on Sunday April 3 from 8.30pm to 9.30pm is free to attend.
The gig will feature new material about fictitious 60s TV shows, carrying on regardless, worrying about your MOT, cheese and escaping everything except yourself.
Skandals' regular nights are always fun, featuring a mixture of ska favourites such as One Step Beyond, Monkey Man, Message to you Rudi, Pressure Drop and Lip Up Fatty mixed with originals, much of which can be heard on www.skandalsband.uk and the usual music streaming services.
The band is due to play:
The Albert, Scarborough, Saturday April 16 - 9-midnight
Marleys, Scarborough, Saturday April 23 9 - 11:30pm
Newcastle Packet, Scarborough, Friday April 20 - 9-midnight
The Peacock, Huddersfield, Saturday April 28 - 9-midnight
Whitby Brewery, Whitby, Saturday May 7 - 7-9pm
The Lion, Castleford, Friday May 9 13 -11:45pm
Bootham Tavern, York, Saturday May 21 - 9-11pm
The George, Whitby, Frday June 3 - 10-midnight
The Bay Horse, Stamford Bridge, Saturday June 4 - 8:30-late
The Black Lion, Bridlington, Saturday July 16 - 9-midnight
Newcastle Packet, Scarborough, Friday August 26 - 9-midnight
Rose & Crown beer festival, Malton, Saturday August 27 - 9-11pm