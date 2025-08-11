Yorkshire singer Andy Stones to perform at Hunmanby's whisky distillery's music night

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Andy Stones will perform at Spirit of Yorkshire's next Distillery Session on Saturday August 30

“We're extremely excited to welcome the wonderful Andy Stones back to the Pot Still Coffee Shop stage,” said Spirit of Yorkshire marketing director Jenni Ashwood.

Always a Distillery Sessions favourite, the Driffield-based performer has picked up varied influences along the way from people such as Paul Simon, John Martyn and Clive Gregson but his style is very much his own.

“He’ll be playing a mix of covers and his own songs, and we’re looking forward to singing along on what promises to be a great night,”said Jenni.

Spirit of Yorkshire co-founders Tom Mellor and David Thompson share a love of live music and designed the Pot Still Coffee Shop to accommodate a live band without overpowering the room.

Seating 40, the Pot Still Coffee Shop at the Spirit of Yorkshire is a small, intimate venue that attracts lovers of live music and good food.

Forthcoming events at the Pot Still Coffee Shop at The Spirit of Yorkshire include Distillery Sessions with Edwina Hayes on Saturday October 25, Alastair James on Saturday November 29 and Sam Turner for the popular Twixtmas slot on Monday December 29.

Tours of the Distillery, home to Yorkshire's first single malt whisky, Filey Bay, are available seven days a week.

Home-made refreshments are served in the Pot Still Coffee Shop which overlooks the stills from Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 4pm and on Sundays from 10am to 3pm.

Tickets for Andy Stones cost £15 without food or £25 with a summer platter created by the Pot Still Coffee Shop team.

Booking is essential by visiting https://bit.ly/DistillerySessions-AndyStones or by calling 01723 891758.