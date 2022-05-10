Yorkshire: what the Dickens!

3. The Piece hall in Halifax

He was in Halifax, reading the tale of Scrooge on September 16 1858, his only appearance in the town. It was reported in the Halifax Guardian that the audience was "large and enthusiastic, attentive and responsive". Afterwards, in a letter, Dickens said: “Halifax was too small for us. I never saw such an audience though. It is as horrible a place as I ever saw. The trains are so strange and unintelligible in this part of the country that we were obliged to leave Halifax at eight this morning and breakfast on the road.” Dickens had a further link with Halifax, His father-in-law George Hogarth became editor of the Halifax Guardian in 1832 and his family, including Dickens’ future wife Catherine, lived there for a time.