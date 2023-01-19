Yorkshire's first whisky distillery relaunches music sessions with Edwina Hayes gig

East Yorkshire-based Edwina Hayes is the guest for the first Distillery Session at Hunmanby's Spirit of Yorkshire

Spirit of Yorkshire marketing director Jenni Ashwood is delighted to welcome Edwina back to the Hunmanby venue for the first post-covid Distillery Session on Saturday February 25.

“We've really missed not having live music here at the distillery, and we're delighted that Edwina will be joining us for the first session.

"She's been a great supporter of the distillery over the years and with her beautifully written songs and gorgeous voice, she's the perfect start to our 2023 Distillery Sessions/

“The Pot Still Coffee Shop here at the Spirit of Yorkshire is a really great small venue that attracts lovers of live music and good food.

"The team has created a delicious menu for the evening which we think will really complement Edwina's gentle folk Americana style.”

Edwina has opened numerous shows for Jools Holland and Van Morrison and has played stages everywhere from Glastonbury Festival to The Royal Albert Hall.

Her cover of the Randy Newman song Feels Like Home was featured in the Cameron Diaz film My Sister's Keeper and has had more than 10 million plays on Spotify and more than 20 million plays on YouTube.

Tickets for the event cost £15 and from £25 with a set menu created by the Pot Still Coffee Shop team.

They are available online at spiritofyorkshire.com or by calling 01723 891758.

Forthcoming events at the Pot Still Coffee Shop at The Spirit of Yorkshire include more Distillery Sessions.

The team will celebrate the birthday of Scotland’s famous poet Robbie Burns with a traditional haggis supper that will be accompanied with cask samples and tastings of the distillery's single malt whiskies on Saturday January 27.

Tickets cost £35 and include a whisky cocktail to start, a two-course supper and five drams of Filey Bay whisky. They are available by calling 01723 891758 or online at https://bit.ly/SOYBurnsNight2023

