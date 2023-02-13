Youth Theatre members invite you to meet The Sad Club at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

The Sad Club is a dynamic mix of live music, bold new writing and comedy exploring what it’s like growing up in the 2020s

Performed by members of the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s Youth Theatre group, The Sad Club is a collection of monologues, songs and duologues from all over time and space.

It explores what exactly about living in this world stops us from being happy and how we might go about tackling those problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writer Luke Barnes said: “We’re all part of the ‘Sad Club’ from time to time. Sometimes it’s because of something specific, and sometimes it’s hard to pinpoint exactly why.

"I wanted to write something to get young people to think about the stuff that tripped me up in my 20s earlier, in the hope that when these things hit them they’ll feel less weird and might even be better equipped to handle them.”

Most Popular

Director Alice Kynman said: “It’s been so much fun putting this show together.

"Don’t be put off by the title – it’s definitely not doom and gloom. It’s a lovely play showing us snippets of different people’s lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In those lives there’s a bit of sadness but there’s also music.”

The Sad Club is performed by Mimi Browne, Ella Buttery, Alexander Callaghan, Yasmin Casson, Emily Martin, Joseph Miller, Chloe Rattigan, Olivia Richardson, Katie Robinson, Connie Thompson and Lucy Webster.

It is directed by, and features original music by, Alice Kynman. Lighting design is by Tigger Johnson, the set design is by Julia Wray, the sound design and stage management is by Ernest Acquah and the assistant director is Alfie Howle.

Praise for Luke Barnes includes::

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Red-hot writing talent to watch” – The Independent

“There’s been quite a buzz about Luke Barnes’ play, and one can understand why.” – WhatsOnStage