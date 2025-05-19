Coldplay tribute concert comes to Bridlington Spa

Princesses play pop, a food festival sets up in King Street, a treasure hunt and a day of activities at Sewerby – there is plenty to do in and around Bridlington during May bank holiday week.

Princesses Live!, Bridlington Spa, Saturday May 24 at 12.30pm and 3.30pm

Princesses Live! is the ultimate hour-long princess pop party, featuring your favourite fairytale royalty in this all-singing all-dancing hour-long concert show.

The Princesses are tired of their royal duties. So they decided to come together and make the ultimate pop girl group.

Cinderella's fairy godmother has given her a magic wand so she can give the other princesses a new look and style.

With pop and musical theatre songs that will get the whole family singing and dancing along. Imagine your favourite princesses but as you've never seen them before. The ticket also includes a photo opportunity after the show with the characters.

Also for one day only Bridlington favourite Troy Harris aka Muddles will be joining in the fun and adding some much needed silliness.

Tickets: 01262 678258

Sky Full of Stars – a Tribute to Coldplay, Bridlington Spa, Saturday May 24 at 7.30pm

Whether you are a longtime Coldplay enthusiast or looking to have a fantastic night out, the concert promises a whirlwind of fun, laughter and unforgettable moments.

With dazzling performances, stunning visuals, and a spectacular atmosphere, bringing to life Coldplay's greatest hits.

From the anthemic Viva La Vida to the uplifting A Sky Full of Stars – plus all the hits you know and love including Clocks, Yellow, Paradise andHymn for the Weekend.

Tickets: 01262 678258

Animals!, Bridlington Spa, Tuesday May 27 at 11am

Fun, interactive and featuring original songs, Animals! is an empowering and uplifting performance about animals, humans and nature. It celebrates the amazing wildlife around us.

Created for children six and over, animals! is suitable for the whole family.

Tickets: 01262 678258

Picturehouse, Bridlington Spa, Tuesday May 27 at 1pm

This week’s offering is Disney’s animated fairy tale Aladdin – featuring, arguably, the best voice performance ever as the late Robin Williams inhabits the big blue Genie.

A kind-hearted street urchin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true.

Entry is free.

Live Music at the Ship Inn, Sewerby, Sunday May 25, from 2pm to 4pm

Sam Turner is the guest in the outdoor spot for the bank holiday.

The Ship Inn is near Sewerby Hall and Gardens and overlooking Flamborough Head and Bridlington Bay. A traditional pub with ample car parking a large beer garden and a children’s play area.

Free entry.

Bridlington Food Festival, King Street, Sunday May 25 and Monday May 26

Bridlington's monthly food festival brings together a diverse selection of food and drink producers, showcasing the best East Yorkshire has to offer. Visitors can explore an array of artisan goods, from freshly baked bread and sweet treats to locally sourced meats and handmade cheeses.

Food trucks and street vendors serve delicious, ready-to-eat options, so you can enjoy a tasty snack while browsing.

Free entry.

Ohasis at Jerome's/Pavilion Bar, Marlborough Terrace, Bridlington, Sunday May 25, doors open at 7pm

Get ready for a night of pure 90s nostalgia as the Oasis tribute band hits the stage at the Pavilion Bridlington.

They’ll be belting out all the classic anthems – from Wonderwall and Don't Look Back in Anger, to Champagne Supernova and Live Forever!

Tickets £5 on door.

Spring Fair, St Michael's Church Hall, Bempton, Monday May 26 from 10.30am to 4pm

Spring fair with stalls and refreshments. Arranged by the Headlands Benefice.

Free entry.

Treasure Hunt, Flamborough Village, Tuesday May 27

Treasure hunt on foot around Flamborough Village. Registration between 4pm and 5pm in Flamborough Methodist Church.

Everyone is welcome. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.

Sewerby Explorers, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Tuesday May 27 from 9.30am to 3.30pm

Open to children aged eight to 12.

Children will enjoy a range of different team-building games and problem-solving challenges, a woodland creature-themed story walk around the gardens with Rusticus, take aim in an archery session and get active with multi-skills and multi-sports activities. One of the day’s highlights includes preparing colourful fruit kebabs – to feed to the llamas and coatis at the zoo!

Entry to Sewerby Hall and Gardens is included, along with drinks and snacks provided throughout the day.

This is a drop-off event, and children will need to bring a packed lunch.