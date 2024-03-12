Award-winning singer-songwriter Paloma Faith has teamed up with Amazon to release "Enjoy Yourself" in support of Comic Relief.

The track is available to stream now on Amazon Music, or to pre-order as a CD for £5.99 and vinyl for £12.99 on Amazon.

At least £3 from the purchase of each CD and at least £6.50 from the purchase of each vinyl of "Enjoy Yourself" (The Red Nose Day Edition) on Amazon.co.uk will be donated to Comic Relief.

Additionally, a percentage of the proceeds generated from every completed stream of "Enjoy Yourself" (The Red Nose Day Edition) on Amazon Music in the UK between 21 February and 22 March 2024 will be donated to Comic Relief.

"Red Nose Day holds a very special place in my heart,” said BRIT Award winner Paloma Faith “I'm deeply honoured to partner with Amazon Music to contribute my song 'Enjoy Yourself’ (The Red Nose Day Edition) in support of Comic Relief, and to be part of such a meaningful cause.”

Paloma has exclusively performed the track for Amazon Music’s CURVED performance series, with the video available in the Amazon Music app and on Paloma Faith’s channel on YouTube now. She has also teamed up with Alexa on a hilarious duet of the new single, which fans can hear by asking “Alexa, sing your duet with Paloma Faith”.

During the CURVED shoot, Paloma can be seen wearing this year’s new, plant-based Red Nose, available now with free One-Day Delivery for all customers on Amazon, the official home of the Red Nose. This year there are four fun characters to find and collect – Gigglesworth, Smirklethorpe, McChortles, LOL-E-Pops – as well as a limited-edition gold Nose. The Noses are available on the Comic Relief Store on Amazon, alongside a range of merchandise including hats, badges, and dog bandanas.