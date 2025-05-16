Britain’s Got Talent has got a firm frontrunner as the show nears the 2025 grand final. There is just one more semi-final to take place after last night’s (May 18) episode.
Eight acts have now made it through to the show’s conclusion later this month. But three more places - including a wildcard - are still up for grabs.
The golden buzzer has returned for the semi-finals this year - in a series first twist. It has massively changed the way the live shows play out.
Ahead of the fifth semi-final this week, Oddschecker has compiled the list of favourites to win the show. We’ve pulled together the frontrunners from longest to shortest odds.
