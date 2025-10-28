Big Brother has had plenty of twists and turns this season. ITV has upped the stakes once more for the return of the iconic reality series.

From Day 1 evictions to surprise returns, it has been a dramatic few weeks in the Big Brother house. There has even been an ejection due to misbehaviour from one of the contestants.

Throughout the season, the public has had the chance to decide which housemates stay or leave. AJ Odudu and Will Best are on hosting duties once again for the latest series.

Big Brother is broadcast on ITV2 and ITVX six nights a week. But who is still in the house and who has left so far?

Nancy, 22, Glasgow - 22-year-old graduate Nancy from Glasgow has entered the Big Brother house

Caroline, 56 - Housemate number four was Caroline, 56, from Canvey Island. She works in PR.

Zelah, 25 - Big Brother housemate number five is Zelah, 25, a personal trainer from South London