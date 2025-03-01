Britain’s Got Talent has found an early favourite for 2025 🚨

Britain’s Got Talent contestant has become an early frontrunner.

The contestant who got Ant and Dec’s golden buzzer has the shortest odds.

Much can change before the winner is crowned later in 2025.

An early front-runner to win Britain’s Got Talent in 2025 has emerged. The show returned to ITV last week and the golden buzzer has already been used.

Following the show’s return last week, OLBG has named the early favourite as odds have been issued by the bookies. See who is being back to win:

Who is the favourite to win Britain’s Got Talent?

ITV

Comedian and impressionist Will Burns is the current favourite with odds of 5/1 after impressing during his audition last week. He impressed everyone during his performance in episode one, including Ant and Dec who gave him their Golden Buzzer.

While eight-year-old Teddy Magic has rocketed into second place after his audition. He is currently 8/1 to win BGT 2025.

Jake Ashton, Entertainment Betting Editor, at OLBG said: “Will Burns is the early market leader to win Britain's Got Talent after Ant and Dec made him their Golden Buzzer act for this year's series, with the betting odds putting him clear of the rest of the pack.”

The early odds for winning Britain’s Got Talent are as follows:

Will Burns - 5/1

Teddy Magic - 8/1

Vinnie McKee - 8/1

Obsequious - 33/1

Auzzy Blood - 40/1

Why is Britain’s Got Talent on early in 2025?

The series is back far earlier than you might have expected. It traditionally doesn’t return to ITV until the spring, however due to the hiatus of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway it returned in February.

It will air weekly through to the end of May and in a twist the live semi-finals will not run on consecutive nights. They will also be broadcast weekly, once the competition has reached that stage.