Celebrity Traitors has eliminated plenty of stars ahead of its 2025 final! 📺👀

Just shy of a month ago, the Traitors Castle flung its doors open and welcomed viewers back for a delicious autumn treat. The very first season of Celebrity Traitors is set to come to a conclusion in a matter of days.

It might be hard to believe but we are in the end game now and the BBC’s all-star spin-off will be over before you know it. There is one episode left and it will be a super-sized event.

Claudia Winkleman is on hosting duty for this celebrity version of the beloved social deduction game. The show has a change of schedule for its final week - that could catch out viewers.

But who is still part of the cast and who has been murdered/ banished in the eight previous episodes? Here’s a full reminder.