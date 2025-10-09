Celebrity Traitors will be back soon - but when exactly is the latest episode out? 👀📺

Celebrity Traitors will continue this evening.

It comes after last night’s premiere episode.

But when exactly will it be on?

A brand new episode of Celebrity Traitors is just a few hours away. The all-star spin-off came out of the gate with a mega-sized premiere last night.

The show finished on quite the cliff-hanger as the traitors were tasked with pulling off a face-to-face murder. Recap all the action from the opening episode here.

What time is Celebrity Traitors episode 2 on?

Claudia Winkelman hosts The Celebrity Traitors | BBC

After the mega-sized episode last night, viewers were left waiting to discover who will be the traitors first victim of the season. Alan Carr was a man on a mission - but will he be able to pull it off successfully?

Celebrity Traitors will be back with another episode tonight (October 9). It will start at 9pm as usual and will just be a regular one - finishing at 10pm.

The preview for tonight’s episode, via Radio Times, reads: “As the game continues, the famous faithful realise the mission is not only high stakes, but could also hold important information in their hunt for the traitors.

“With the sun setting, the first round table commences, and emotions run high as the players' suspicions are put to the test.”

The companion show Uncloaked, hosted by Ed Gamble, will follow on BBC Two at 10pm.

When is the next episode of Celebrity Traitors?

Unlike the regular version, Celebrity Traitors will not air three episodes per week. It will only have two and they are broadcast on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Celebrity Traitors will be back for episode 3 on October 15. Previous seasons of the Traitors are available on demand via iPlayer.

