Don’t let the cold, dark nights put you off what is set to be quite the end of the year in terms of concerts in the Yorkshire region.

From Slipknot performing shortly before Christmas Day 2024 through to music festivals in Leeds featuring Mercury Prize winners, there’s still a lot to come before the New Year rolls in as we make our 27 picks across the region.

Many of the shows we’ve picked still have tickets available, be it through Ticketmaster, Ticketweb or for those who are looking on the resellers market, Twickets too.

But be quick, as some of the shows are already nearing capacity as they draw closer to their dates in question.

So what have we picked that’s still to come across the region before the end of 2024? Read on to find out more.

1 . UB40 and Soul II Soul Two dynamos of the British music scene, UB40 and Soul II Soul will be performing at the First Direct Arena, Leeds on November 15 2024. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Live at Leeds In The City The annual inner-city music festival takes over Leeds on November 16 2024, featuring performances from a number of established and up-and-coming acts - this year headlined by Everything Everything and featuring Mercury Prize 2024 winners English Teacher. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Rag'n'Bone Man Meanwhile elsewhere in Leeds on November 16 2024, Rag'n'Bone Man is set to perform at the First Direct Arena, coming off the release of his latest album, 'What Do You Believe In?' | Getty Images Photo Sales