Destination X has reached the end of its journey.

The series 1 final is set to be broadcast this evening (August 28).

But what will the winner actually get?

The very first winner of Destination X will be revealed in just a matter of hours. After weeks of twists and turns, the journey is almost over.

Rob Brydon hosts the BBC’s newest hit game show, and it is preparing to air its final this evening (August 28). The three finalists were confirmed in last night’s penultimate episode - read my full recap here.

Viewers were left “emotional” after a fan favourite was eliminated just before the finish line. Read the full reaction from audiences here.

But what will the winner of the show walk away with? Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the Destination X finalists?

Rob Brydon gets ready for take-off as the host of Destination X, the new BBC game show (Picture: BBC/TwoFour)

Out of the original 13 contestants, just three remain and will compete for the Destination X prize tonight (August 28). It will be live on BBC One and iPlayer from 9pm.

The three finalists are as follows:

Josh - 26, Dartford - Pilot

Judith - 28, Bristol - Nuclear Engineer

Saskia - 25, Birmingham - Marketing Executive

See what each of them had to say about the final of Destination X - and their time on the show in general. It includes the surprising way the players kept themselves entertained on the bus.

What does the winner of Destination X get?

The show is preparing to crown its very first winner and it promises to be a dramatic final. Fans are already trying to guess the location of the last Destination X - with some predicting it will be in Rome.

Whichever of the three players manages to triumph in tonight’s final will walk away with a life-changing prize of £100,000. The finalists have all expressed desires to treat their families with the money in one way, shape or form.

