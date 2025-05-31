The Reality War is coming to Doctor Who - but don’t get caught out by the TV schedule

Doctor Who’s extra-long finale is set to be released today (May 31).

It follows on from last weekend’s dramatic cliff-hanger.

But what time will the episode be out?

Doctor Who will bring the curtain down on its latest season in just a matter of hours. It picks-up the action after the dramatic cliff-hanger last weekend.

The Reality War sees Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor facing old foes like The Rani in a terrifying battle. Russell T Davies, Showrunner added: "The Doctor is doomed, Belinda is lost, Ruby is trapped, UNIT is powerless, the Unholy Trinity rule supreme and the Underverse is rising.

“And now we can all experience this devastating climax together, all at the same time, with a unique worldwide premiere. I can promise shocks, scares and revelations off the scale. Come and have fun!"

But when exactly is the episode on and why is it late to Disney Plus? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Doctor Who on TV today?

Doctor Who 2025 | BBC

During its latest season, the iconic sci-fi show has been moved around a fair bit on the TV schedule. The finale is due to start at 6.50pm today (May 31), it has been confirmed.

It will be live on BBC One/ HD from that time. According to the schedule it will be the longest episode of the season.

How long is Doctor Who’s latest episode?

The Doctor and Belinda’s adventures this season have been fairly consistent when it comes to runtimes. Episodes have been around 45 minutes each - however the finale will be a bumper length one.

According to the schedule it is due to last for 1 hour 10 minutes. It is due to finish at 8pm, having started at 6.50pm.

When is the episode on iPlayer and Disney Plus?

Throughout the season, Doctor Who episodes have arrived on BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus on a Saturday morning - ahead of it being broadcast on TV. However for the finale, this is being shaken-up dramatically.

The episode will be released simultaneously on BBC One, iPlayer and Disney Plus (outside the UK) this evening. It will be available to watch from 6.50pm GMT.

What to expect from Doctor Who this week?

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times , is rather succinct. It reads: “Battle rages across the skies as the Rani and her allies unleash their deadly ambition. The Doctor, Belinda and Ruby have to risk everything in the quest to save one innocent life.”

