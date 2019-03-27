New wine bar to open in Market Vaults in Scarborough

Fans of wine and sherry could soon have a new favourite destination in Scarborough.

A licence application has been submitted to Scarborough Borough Council to open the Black Friars Wine Cellar in the Market Vaults, below the town’s market hall.

The application has been lodged by Paul David Cross who wants to open at Unit 31. It would see the premises open from 5pm until midnight seven days a week.

Alcohol would be supplied until 11.30pm.

The application states: “There shall be no draft sales of alcohol [and] the only alcoholic drinks for sale at the premises shall be wine, port and sherry.

“No alcoholic drinks shall be taken off the premises unless in sealed containers [and] there shall be a minimum number of 20 seats to prevent the need for vertical drinking.”

Scarborough’s Market Hall and vaults underwent a £2.8 million renovation courtesy of the Big Lottery Fund in 2017, adding in a new mezzanine level in the historic building.

Since then the area, in St Helen’s Square, has attracted more places for residents and visitors to eat and drink.

The premises licence application is now out to consultation until Monday April 22.

The application can be viewed at www.scarborough.gov.uk/black-friars-wine-cellar-notice-application.

Carl Gavaghan , Local Democracy Reporting Service