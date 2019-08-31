14 photos from Lewis Capaldi at Scarborough Open Air Theatre. PIC: Cuffe and Taylor

13 photos from Lewis Capaldi at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi put on a sensational show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre last night.

Fresh from huge shows this summer in Edinburgh, at Glastonbury, supporting Ed Sheeran in front of an 80,000 strong crowd in Leeds, and a previous sold out show in Scarborough in July, the chart topper sang all of his hits, finishing with UK number one Someone You Loved. Relive the gig with these picutres.

The Scot took to the stage in his usual outlandish manner to Here Comes the Money, the entrance music of WWE wrestler Shane McMahon.

1. Lewis Capaldi

The Scot took to the stage in his usual outlandish manner to Here Comes the Money, the entrance music of WWE wrestler Shane McMahon.
Cuffe and Taylor
other
Buy a Photo
The music was accompanied by an impressive light show.

2. Lewis Capaldi

The music was accompanied by an impressive light show.
Cuffe and Taylor
other
Buy a Photo
The gig was completely sold out, as was his earlier performance at the venue in July.

3. Lewis Capaldi

The gig was completely sold out, as was his earlier performance at the venue in July.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
In between songs he entertained the crowd with funny stories.

4. Lewis Capaldi

In between songs he entertained the crowd with funny stories.
Cuffe and Taylor
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4