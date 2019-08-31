13 photos from Lewis Capaldi at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi put on a sensational show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre last night.

Fresh from huge shows this summer in Edinburgh, at Glastonbury, supporting Ed Sheeran in front of an 80,000 strong crowd in Leeds, and a previous sold out show in Scarborough in July, the chart topper sang all of his hits, finishing with UK number one Someone You Loved. Relive the gig with these picutres.

1. Lewis Capaldi The Scot took to the stage in his usual outlandish manner to Here Comes the Money, the entrance music of WWE wrestler Shane McMahon. Cuffe and Taylor other Buy a Photo

2. Lewis Capaldi The music was accompanied by an impressive light show. Cuffe and Taylor other Buy a Photo

3. Lewis Capaldi The gig was completely sold out, as was his earlier performance at the venue in July. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Lewis Capaldi In between songs he entertained the crowd with funny stories. Cuffe and Taylor other Buy a Photo

View more