Acclaimed singer songwriter Katie Doherty and The Navigators embark on UK tour - see them in Whitby

Acclaimed singer songwriter Katie Doherty and the Navigators are gearing up for a UK tour and brings her melodic sound to Whitby audiences on Friday May 10.

Hailing from Teesside, Katie has crafted her musical prowess over many years with recent roles as composer for many Northern Stage productions and MD for a Royal Shakespeare Company production.

Her latest album is rooted in her keen observation of the concept of change. Whether the focus be on the changing seasons, life circumstances, the passage of time, or the shifting of social attitudes and behaviour.

LISTEN to their music here

Audiences can look forward to Katie Doherty and The Navigators’ tranquil and soothing sound coupled with Katie’s undeniably skilled song writing and musicianship which offer a deep examination of wider-world issues.

Katie, of Katie Doherty and the Navigators, said: “It’s been a while since I’ve been on the road, and I’m so thrilled to be able to play tracks from my new album and embark on this string on live dates. There’s nothing quite like performing to a live audience and I can’t wait to play for people at St Hilda's Parish Hall.”

And Then and the accompanying UK tour marks the start of a sparkling new chapter for Katie Doherty. Back in 2007, she became an award-winning songwriter, and released her debut solo album Bridges to much acclaim - including airplay from BBC Radio 2.

This led Katie to share stages with the likes of Karine Polwart, Kate and Anna McGarrigle, and Ray Davies. She has recorded and toured with German based, British folk band Broom Bezzums for the past six years.

Catch Katie and The Navigators at St Hilda's Parish Hall, Whitby on Friday May 10.

For tickets visit www.katiedoherty.co.uk/live