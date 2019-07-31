Countdown to Kylie: Everything you need to know about Kylie's show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The wait is almost over for international pop star Kylie Minogue to make her debut performance at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Here's all you need to know about the concert on Thursday evening.

What time can I get in the venue?

Gates open at 6pm.

What can we expect from the show?

Fans can expect some of Kylie's biggest hits with "two hours of hits, dance and special effects" according to venue programmer Peter Taylor.

Kylie’s recent shows as part of her ‘Golden’ UK arena tour have been met with widespread critical acclaim.

Her fourteenth studio album ‘Golden’, released in 2018, debuted at Number 1 in the UK Albums Chart and is her sixth Number 1 album to date.

How many tickets have been sold?

She will perform to 8,000 people in her sold-out headline show.

Who is the support act?

Ana Matronic who is best known as the female co-lead vocalist for Scissor Sisters.

She will be performing at around 7pm at the Open Air Theatre.

Where can I park ?

These Scarborough Council car parks are free from 6pm to 9am: Northstead Lower, Northstead Upper, Royal Albert Drive, Scalby Mills, Victoria Park.

There is also additional parking on Marine Drive and William Street.

Parking is suspended on the main road directly in front of the Open Air Theatre (A165 Burniston Road) on event nights. Drivers who are dropping off/ picking up passengers on event nights are asked to do so on Royal Albert Drive.

What about eating and drinking?

You can't take your own food and drink into the theatre, but there are catering outlets inside. Outside, there are pubs, restaurants and cafes in the North Bay area including at The Sands, at Northstead, and on North Marine Road and Columbus Ravine.

Other items you can't take in include umbrellas, laser pointers, fireworks and cameras with detachable lenses or lenses longer than 3”.