Here's all you need to know ahead of Cliff Richard's Open Air Theatre show tonight

Cliff Richard, the UK’s most successful hitmaker, will perform at Scarborough Open Air Theatre at 6 o'clock tonight.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the show.

Facts about Cliff Richard ...

Sir Cliff Richard OBE is a British pop singer, musician, performer, actor and philanthropist, selling more than 250 million records worldwide.

In 60 years he has recorded almost 1,300 song titles, composed 100 songs, achieved 14 number one singles (40 Top 5, 68 Top 10, and 96 Top 20), and seven number one albums (28 Top 5, 44 Top 10, and 53 Top 20).

Move It!, where it all started, is the most recorded song in Cliff's back catalogue, numbering 23 different versions.

His new album Rise Up will be released on November 23. The album’s title track is currently riding high in the vinyl charts and is his 145th official UK release.

Will it be a good show?

Venue programmer Peter Taylor, director of promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “Cliff Richard is without a doubt a legend of the music industry. He has enjoyed massive success for 60 years and wows his audience time and time again.

“We have worked with Cliff on numerous shows and tours and are absolutely delighted to be working with him again, and especially to be bringing him back to Scarborough.

“The crowds loved Cliff in Scarborough in 2017 and I have no doubt they will have an absolute ball once again watching and hearing their hero perform the hits that made him a household name as well as his new material which is sure to be a massive hit.”

Can I still buy a ticket?

Yes, tickets are still available and can be purchased online through the venue's website or the theatre's box office at the entrance to Northstead Manor Gardens (01723 818111).

Where can I park?

These Scarborough Council car parks are free from 6pm to 9am: Northstead Lower, Northstead Upper, Royal Albert Drive, Scalby Mills, Victoria Park.

There is also additional parking on Marine Drive and William Street.

Parking is suspended on the main road directly in front of the Open Air Theatre (A165 Burniston Road) on event nights. Drivers who are dropping off/ picking up passengers on event nights are asked to do so on Royal Albert Drive.

What about eating and drinking?

You can't take your own food and drink into the theatre, but there are catering outlets inside. Outside, there are pubs, restaurants and cafes in the North Bay area including at The Sands, at Northstead, and on North Marine Road and Columbus Ravine.

Other items you can't take in include umbrellas, laser pointers, fireworks and cameras with detachable lenses or lenses longer than 3”.