Julie Hatton dancers lead cast of Monday Showtime at Scarborough YMCA

This summer at the YMCA, Hatton Productions has gone back to its roots in Monday Showtime.

In 1995 and 1996 the school, then known as the Dance Warehouse, performed weekly to packed houses throughout the summer season at the YMCA and it is delighted to be back in the Monday night slot for the third year.

Following the huge success of last summer’s show, this year's Monday Showtime features excerpts from musicals such as Smokey Joe’s Café, The Phantom Of The Opera and The Color Purple; as well as pop music from Michael Buble, The Rembrandts and a tribute to Elton John featuring songs from the new feature film Rocketman.

Monday Showtime features local singers Janna Leith, Cameron Davis and George Deller.

Janna Leith originally trained as a classical soprano and has sung professionally across the country and in Ireland where she sang with the National Chamber Choir of Ireland.

Since then she has added pop and musical theatre technique to her skill set and still performs regularly while maintaining her busy calendar as a music teacher and vocal coach. Covering a wide range of musical styles and genres Janna is a versatile vocalist.

Cameron Davis gained excellent reviews for his portrayal of Javert in the Les Miserablès and his rendition of Gethsemane from Jesus Christ Superstar in recent Hatton Productions.

Cameron is delighted to be back performing as a lead singer in this year’s Monday Showtime.

George Deller is no stranger to the YMCA stage with performances in The Producers, A Christmas Carousel and Step in Time among many other Hatton Productions.

Joining the vocalists on stage are the Julie Hatton dancers well known locally and across the country for their high-energy dance routines.

The dancers are in high demand for local events, parties and performances, as well as dancing for Graham Atkinson at Traction Rallies across the country. With skills covering a variety of dance styles, these versatile performers add the wow factor to this show and are well worth seeing!

This year Monday Showtime also features the Hatton’s pop group performing numbers from the new hit musical SIX as well as a special guest appearance from Scarborough’drag performer Krystal.

This year’s cast has an impressive amount of experience and training behind them, with the show once again under the direction of Julie Hatton.

Julie is a highly-regarded dance teacher and choreographer, and has more than 25 years' experience of directing and producing.

Julie’s shows are well known for the energetic dance routines, stunning costumes, excellent standard of performance and this show is certainly no exception.

The Remaining shows are Monday August 19 and September 2.

Tickets are available from the YMCA box office: 01723 506750 and online: tiny.cc/ymcatheatre

Adults £11, concessions £10, family ticket (2 adults, 2 children) £38, Group Bookings (10+) £9.