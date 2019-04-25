Major new book on David Bailey, the photographer who defined the 60s, goes on show at the Artmarket Gallery

A highly coveted book of photographs by one of the UK’s leading photographers has gone on show at a Cottingham art gallery.

David Bailey documents the incredible career of the photographer who, for many, defined the 1960s, and includes portraits of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Andy Warhol, Jean Shrimpton and Brigitte Bardot, as well as Salvador Dali, Kate Moss, Nelson Mandela, Francis Bacon, Zaha Hadid, Jack Nicholson, Margaret Thatcher and hundreds more.

Published by international art house TASCHEN, the huge hardcover book is in the publisher’s signature SUMO large format, and comes with its own stand designed by Marc Newson, who also designed the stand for a previous TASCHEN SUMO book, the best-selling David Hockney: A Bigger Book.

David Bailey comes as a Collector’s Edition with a set of four book jackets featuring Bailey’s portraits of John Lennon and Paul McCartney (1965), Jean Shrimpton (1965), Mick Jagger (1964) and Andy Warhol (1965). Each book is signed and numbered by David Bailey (from 301 to 3,300) and accompanied by the Marc Newson stand, and costs £2,000.

Also available are four Art Editions, which are additionally accompanied by a choice of a signed Lambda gelatin silver print of a choice of Lennon and McCartney (numbers 1 to 75), Shrimpton (76 to 150), Jagger (151 to 225) or Warhol (226 to 300). These editions currently cost from £9,000 to £11,250.

Gallery director Michelle Power says: “When the David Bailey SUMO book landed at the Artmarket Gallery it created huge interest – the Lennon and McCartney edition sold out almost immediately, and the others aren’t far behind. We believe that the Artmarket Gallery is now the only place in the UK where it’s currently possible to view or buy the Mick Jagger edition.

“This big book of Bailey is the culmination of an incredible career, the result of two years’ worth of research into his personal archives. Through penetrating pictures of the beautiful and the notorious, the idolized and the powerful, friends and family, writers, artists, and fellow photographers, Bailey presents a sweeping cultural history of the last 50 years.”

David Bailey is widely acknowledged as one of the founding fathers of contemporary photography, having shot some of the most iconic portraits of the last five decades. His early work helped both define and capture 1960s London, when he made stars of a new generation of models, including Jean Shrimpton and Penelope Tree. Bailey channeled the energy of London’s informal street culture to create a new style of casual coolness. Drawing inspiration from Modernism, he injected movement and immediacy into his work by using a very direct, cropped perspective.

The author of David Bailey is Francis Hodgson, Professor in the Culture of Photography at the University of Brighton. For many years, he was photography critic for The Financial Times,and he is a former head of photographs at Sotheby’s.

He has been a prize juror on awards including the international Prix Pictet, the largest award in photography. In 2017, he received the J. Dudley Johnston Award for photography criticism from the Royal Photographic Society.

For more information on the book David Bailey, please visit: https://www.artmarket.co.uk/artist/davidbailey