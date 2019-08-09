New way to see exhibition ... art screened on the buses

In a groundbreaking initiative, the next exhibition at North Yorkshire’s Inspired by… gallery will also be displayed to travellers by bus across the North York Moors National Park

.Vienna Forrester’s Our Land, Our Sea, an exploration of the protected landscapes of the National Park and the Marine Conservation Zone, of Runswick Bay, using Vienna’s unique digital ‘fractal art’ techniques, is on at the Danby gallery until Monday September 2.

The images are also be on screens on two Moorsbus coaches covering the North York Moors National Park and surrounding towns and villages.

The exhibition features abstract art created as an emotional response to this remarkable world and the more familiar landscapes of the Moors and coast.

The North Lincolnshire-based artist said: “I am really happy to be working with Moorsbus, as I’m interested in creating art that 'escapes' the gallery setting into places where you wouldn’t expect to see a mini-exhibition like this.

“Moorsbus offers a vital service, allowing people, many of whom do not have access to a car, to explore beautiful locations in the North York Moors National Park. I think that access to art is important too, so teaming up with Moorsbus was ideal.”

Eden Blyth from Friends of Moorsbus says: "Moorsbus are used to taking people to art, but it’s refreshing to be bringing art to people instead.

“We’ve always tried to bring a bit of fun to the buses on our network and using the new display screens on Reliance Buses’ new vehicles to showcase Vienna’s very beautiful fractal art does, we hope, exactly that.”

Vienna Forrester has been developing her digital fractal art techniques since 2004. Her new exhibition explores and interprets the protected landscapes of the North York Moors National Park and the Marine Conservation Zone of Runswick Bay, highlighting the importance of protecting not only the environment we can see, but also that which lies hidden beneath the sea.

Vienna said: “What I aim to portray is the memory of place as it appeared in a snapshot of time, almost like a retinal imprint that remains when the eyes are closed.”

North York Moors National Park senior ranger (Coast) Bernard McLinden, hopes that the exhibition will help to raise awareness of the region’s conservation zones with other types of marine protected areas, form the UK contribution to an international network of protected sites in the north east Atlantic. The vision of these marine protected sites is for clean, healthy, safe, productive and biologically diverse oceans and seas.”

Our Land, Our Sea will also feature conservation-themed postcards created by pupils from West Cliff Primary School in Whitby.

The Inspired by… gallery at the The Moors National Park Centre, Danby, is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm daily in August, and 10am to 5pm daily in September.

The gallery hosts temporary exhibitions of work by contemporary artists and craftworkers who draw their inspiration from the landscape, life, light and colour of the North York Moors.