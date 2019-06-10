Ten things you don’t want to miss in and around Scarborough

1 A Beautiful Noise - the Neil Diamond story

The Spa, Scarborough, June 16

It’s the beautiful sound and evergreen appeal of Neil Diamond at the Scarborough Spa this Sunday.

The performer, songwriter and entertainer is celebrated in the touring production, ‘A Beautiful Noise’, a joyful celebration of his life, work and timeless songs, delivered by the award-winning Fisher Stevens.

With a fully live band, backing singers and dancers, this is the best way for audiences to enjoy all the old favourites including ‘Sweet Caroline’, Song Sung Blue’, Cracklin’ Rosie’, ‘Forever In Blue Jeans’, and the rest.

The show is produced by David Mackay, who created hits for Cliff Richard, Dusty Springfield, The Bee Gees and Eric Clapton.

2 Cupcake Day for the Alzheimer’s Society

Unit 16a, Manor Court, Scarborough, YO11 3TU, June 13, 8am to 10pm.

This scrumptious event is now in its fourth year and has raised funds to the tune of £2.7 million since 2016.

Proceeds from the day will go towards helping people with dementia and their carers. Funding will help run activity groups, carers’ courses and will raise awareness in the community with one hour ‘dementia friends’ free training sessions to local businesses, care homes and hospital teams.

Another cupcake event is at Esk Hall. YO22 5EG from 2-4pm. Enjoy a cupcake and cuppa in this peaceful setting to boost the charity’s coffers.

3 Short Mat Bowls Club

Flixton Village Hall, YO11 3UG, June 13, 7-9pm

This new club welcomes anyone to go along and have a go at short mat bowling.

Run by The Wolds Short Mat Bowls Club, the first session is without charge, but you must take flat shoes without tread. Enjoy a social game of tactical play and maybe discover a new skill. For more information call 07791787693.

4 High School Musical Jr

YMCA Theatre, Scarborough, YO11 1DY June 15, 2pm and 7:30pm

Presented by PQA Scarborough, this smash hit movie musical bursts to life on stage in Disney’s High School Musical JR.

Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High face life issues of love, friends and family, while keeping up with classwork and extra curricular activities. High energy and catchy tunes will soon have feet tapping. Call 01723 506750 for details or visit: tiny.cc/ymcatheatre

5 Rod Stewart Tribute Night

Flamborough Head Golf Club YO15 1AR, June 14, 8pm to 11:30pm

Fans of the gravelly voiced singer will love this Rod Stewart Tribute event, with tickets at £8 available from the club or on the night. call 01262 850333 to reserve your ticket. The artist returns by popular demand so sit back and let the strains of Maggie May, You’re in my Heart, and Sailing wash over you, or wake up to Do ya think Im Sexy or Hot Legs, among many many more top hits...

6 Wild About Stoats and Weasels free art exhibition

The Robert Fuller Gallery, Fotherdale Farm, YO17 9LS, June 15, 9am-4.30pm

Find out all about the hidden lives of stoats and weasels and glimpse a new family of animal TV stars before they feature in a new BBC Natural World Series at this fascinating wildlife art exhibition.

Artist Robert E Fuller devoted five years to following wild weasels and stoats in his Yorkshire garden for this show. His studies will soon feature on BBC Natural World, a series produced by the BBC Natural History Unit - the filmmakers behind Blue Planet and Planet Earth.

He deployed more than 60 surveillance cameras in his garden, getting to know six generations of the same stoat family.

What he discovered upturns common misconceptions about these animals.

This event is free and refreshments will be served.

Find out more at https://www.robertefuller.com/diary/art-exhibition-uncovers-secret-world-of-stoats-weasels/

7 Rose Garden Music Festival at Fyling Hall School

Fyling Hall, Whitby YO22 4QD, June 15, 2019 2pm to 5pm

This is the fourth annual Rose Garden Music Festival with multiple acts appearing in Fyling Hall’s lovely walled rose garden.

Doors open at 1.30pm for a 2pm start. Music continues until 5pm, and festival goers are encouraged to take a picnic and a blanket.

Tickets are £10 adults and £5 students, with no charge for children under four.

This year’s charity to benefit is Candlelighters.

Every year approximately 150 children are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire. Candlelighters offer support to families affected by childhood cancer.

Contact office@fylinghall.org or call 01947880353 to reserve your place.

8 Hedge-Hoggers Cider, Beer & Music Festival

Bridge Farm, Seamer, June 15, 2019 4pm to 11:59pm

Plenty of entertainment and plenty to eat and drink at this festival.

Along with the music and the wide choice of tipples and beverages, there will be birds of prey to see, face painting, bouncy castle and plenty more.

Fund raising will be by Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary Club.

Win a prize on the tombola, test your skill at shove half-penny; crown the corks and balls into buckets.

Proceeds will go to several causes; Seamer and Irton Memorial Hall, Scarborough Alzheimer’s Society, and books for Kpaloworgu Primary School, Northern Ghana.

Tickets are £5 before 6pm, £6 after 6pm.

9 Family Gala Day

5 Sutcliffe Road, Whitby, YO21 1YH June 16, 2019 noon to 10pm

This family Gala Day at Whitby Rugby Club will have live bands playing day and night with many activities for younger visitors.

Live music will come from Moonwreck, Charlie Brown, Sunbeam, Desolate Weekend, and Billy Lake Up.

All money raised goes to Children with Cancer UK and Cancer Research UK.

Tickets are £5 ..U16S & OAPs free.

10Teddy Bears’ Picnics with The Scarborough Spa Orchestra

The Spa Theatre, June 18, 1:30 to 3pm

Scarborough Spa Orchestra’s Teddy Bear’s Picnics return on Tuesday afternoons in the Suncourt, from 1.30pm.

These concerts are aimed at introducing young children to music and musical activities, but everyone can get involved- sing along, play along and dance along with the UK’s last remaining professional seaside orchestra.

Oodles of audience participation is promised and a chance to hold musicial instruments and find out how they work.

Don’t forget Teddy and don’t worry if the weather is wet, as you will simply move inside.

Tickets: £4 per person or £7 for Parent and Child (under 16)

Call (01723) 376774 for more.