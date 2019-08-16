Tickets for Motown Soul Weekender with Kiki Dee selling fast

Tickets have been snapped up in record time for Whitby Pavilion’s Motown Soul Weekender in September.

Hot on the heels of the sold out Northern Soul Weekend in July, the venue’s sister Motown event has followed suit and is now heading to a sell out with hundreds of music fans descending on Whitby over the weekend of September 13 and 14 to enjoy a weekend of Motown music including a live performance by legends Bobby Wilson and Kiki Dee.

Bobby Wilson will perform live over the weekend with his first exclusive appearance in Yorkshire. Bobby is not only the son of Jackie, but the guy who gave Bruno Mars his big break and they are still close friends today.

Kiki Dee, signed to Fontana records in the mid 60s, before a revered album for Motown in 1969. The 70s was the golden period of hit-making with songs such as I’ve Got The Music In Me and the multimillion selling Don’t Go Breaking My Heart with Elton John.

Tickets: 01723 821888 or www.scarboroughspa.co.uk