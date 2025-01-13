You may be surprised to learn that Leeds Festival over the August Bank Holiday weekend isn’t the only festival taking place across Yorkshire in 2025.

Spare a thought for some other music festivals taking place across the Yorkshire region that are not merely taking place in Leeds and you soon learn there is a wealth of entertainment coming to areas such as Sheffield, Scarborough and the Yorkshire Dales, with some of which not involving music either - heaven forbid.

For those wanting a little bit of Blues and Americana in your life, the York Blues Festival looks to be your go to, while those looking for a little more refinement have the chance to take in both the Summer and Winter season of events taking place at The Ryedale Festival.

We’ve even included the odd food festival also for the foodies out there chomping at the bit to attend something this year, pun intended.

We’ve taken a look at 23 festivals events taking place in the Yorkshire area throughout 2025 and, while admittedly Leeds, Slam Dunk and Tramlines Festivals are all accounted for, there might be some inspiration to attend something else now some of us are getting a little bit older and less inclined to pogo in the crowd.

Unless you’re attending the Scarborough Punk Festival; then by all means, pogo away!

So what’s caught our attention around the region regarding festivals in Yorkshire? Read on to find out more!

1 . Leeds Festival 2025 (August 21 - 24 2025) Leeds Festival has been a cornerstone of the UK's music scene since its establishment in 1999 as a sister event to Reading Festival. Taking place annually over the August Bank Holiday weekend at Bramham Park, the festival has built a reputation for hosting some of the biggest names in rock, alternative, and more recently, pop, hip-hop, and electronic music.

2 . York Blues Festival (April 5 2025) The York Blues Festival has steadily grown into a beloved event for blues enthusiasts since its inception in 2019. Originally conceived as a celebration of blues music in York, the festival brings together talented local acts alongside renowned national and international artists, offering a mix of traditional and contemporary blues styles. This year's acts include The Pat Fulgoni Blues Experience (pictured.)

3 . Slam Dunk Festival (May 25 2025) The Leeds leg of Slam Dunk Festival takes place at Temple Newsam, offering a picturesque backdrop for a day packed with energetic performances. The festival is celebrated for its ability to bring together legendary bands, rising stars, and fan-favourites from across the punk and emo music spectrum - including one of this year's headliners, Alkaline Trio (pictured.)