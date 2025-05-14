Netflix has released a limited series about Fred and Rose West 📺

Netflix has released a documentary on serial killers Fred and Rose West.

The limited series arrived on streaming today (May 14).

But is it based on a true story?

Netflix has shined a spotlight on Fred and Rose West in a new limited series. Dubbed ‘A British Horror Story’ it is the streamer’s latest splashy documentary show.

It follows other previous programmes about other infamous UK figures - like Jimmy Saville and the Yorkshire Ripper. All of the episodes arrived on the streaming service today (May 14).

But is it based on a true story? Here’s all you need to know:

When was Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story released?

The full limited series arrived on Netflix this morning (May 14). It began streaming at 8am and all of the episodes were released at that time.

How many episodes are in the limited series?

The documentary features three episodes in total - and each have runtimes between 47 minutes and 57 minutes. It runs for just over two and a half hours in total.

Is Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story based on a true story?

It is a limited documentary series and recounts the events around the real life serial killers Fred and Rose West. The show features people talking about their memories from the time - as well as archival footage.

The synopsis via Netflix reads: “Fred & Rose West: A British Horror Story is a definitive documentary series revealing the lives and crimes of Britain’s most notorious and prolific husband and wife serial killers.

“With exclusive access to previously unseen police video and unheard audio recordings, the three part series will show how the Gloucestershire police were able to unearth the remains of the West’s 12 victims to build a case against them that would bring closure for the families of the victims.

“The series features family members of some of the victims - a few of whom are speaking for the first time - giving insight into the pain and torment they went through for decades. From discovering that their missing loved ones were brutally murdered, to the trauma they experienced and the strength they displayed during the trial.”

