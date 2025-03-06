Your first wave of Glastonbury 2025 performers has arrived! 🎵🎪🎸

After months of speculation, Glastonbury Festival have revealed their line up for 2025 this morning - and it’s an incredible line-up to say the least.

Joining Sir Rod Stewart, Nile Rodgers and CHIC and Neil Young among the huge names this year are Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975 , who were both teased earlier in the week through reports, while Charli XCX will also be performing on the Saturday at Worthy Farm.

Friday will see London rapper Loyle Carner take the top slot, while Sunday sees The Prodigy closing out the stage with their first Glastonbury appearance since the passing of frontman Keith Flint in 2019.

This year’s lineup also boasts an exciting mix of first-time performers, ranging from breakthrough acts to long-established icons. Rising stars include Noah Kahan , Gracie Abrams , Messy singer Lola Young, euphoric BRITs-certified newcomer Myles Smith, Ghanaian-American rapper Amaarae, and A Bar Song (Tipsy) hitmaker Shaboozey—who recently collaborated with Beyoncé .

Festival mainstays also make their return, including Ezra Collective , who recently won Best Group at the BRITs, Australian punk outfit Amyl and the Sniffers, Jorja Smith, Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty, and reggae icons Burning Spear and Black Uhuru.

Though this isn’t the final announcement- as more are set to be revealed in the run up to this year’s festival, so continue the speculation!

Glastonbury 2025 - current line-up

Charli XCX is one of a number of names announced for Glastonbury 2025 this morning. | Getty Images

Friday:

The 1975

Loyle Carner

Biffy Clyro

Alanis Morissette

Busta Rhymes

Gracie Abrams Four

Tet Wet Leg

Anohni And

CMAT

Denzel Curry

The Johnsons

Badbadnotgood

Blossoms

Burning Spear

En Vogue

English Teacher

Fatboy Slim

Faye Webster

Floating Points

Pranz Ferdinand

Glass Beams

Inhaler

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Osees

Pinkpantheress

Self Esteem

Supergrass Vieux

Parka Toure

Wunderhorse

Saturday:

Neil Young

Deftones

Ezra Collective

Saturday

Charli Xcx Raye Doechii

John Fogerty Beth Gibbons Bob

Amyl And The Sniffers

Amaarae Beabadoobee

Vylan Brandi Carlile

Caribou Pather

John Misty

Gary Numan

Greentea Peng Jade

Japanese Breakpast

Kaiser Chiefs

Kneecap

Leftfield

Lucy Dacus

Nick Lowe

Nova Twins

Pa

Salieu

Scissor Sisters

The Script

Tv On The Radio

Weezer

Yussef Dayes

Sunday

After speculation earlier in the week, Olivia Rodrigo has been confirmed as a performer at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. | Getty Images for The Recording A

Olivia Rodrigo

Rod Stewart

The Prodigy

Noah Kahan

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Wolf Alice

Jorja Smith

Overmono

The Libertines

Aj Tracey

Black Uhuru

Celeste

Cymande

Danilo Plessow

Djo

Future Islands

Girl In Redgoat

Joy Crookes

Kae Tempest

Katy J Pearson

Parcels

Pawsa

Royel Otis

Shaboozey

Snow Patrol

Sprints

St. Vincent

The Big Moon

The Brian Jonestown Massacre

The Maccabees

The Selecter

TURNSTILE

Are you happy with the current line-up for Glastonbury Festival 2025, or were there some acts you were hoping were included in the first announcement? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.