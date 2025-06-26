Glastonbury Festival is finally here and there are so many acts to look forward to. But while the vast majority of the line-up has been revealed - there are a few surprises up Glasto’s sleeves.

The Worthy Farm event will kick-off in full on Friday (June 27) and continue throughout the weekend until Sunday (June 29). The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo will each headline the Pyramid Stage this year.

However a few secret sets have been confirmed - with much speculation about who it could be. A set is scheduled for 4.55pm to 5.30pm on the Pyramid Stage on Friday, with the mysterious ‘Patchwork’ due on the main stage on Saturday between 6.15pm and 7.15pm - with other surprise performances due on other stages over the weekend.

The bookies have named the favourites to perform the secret sets this weekend. Gambling.com has ‘revealed’ the acts considered most likely to stun festivalgoers.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers

1 . Chappell Roan - 10/1 The pop sensation has seemingly hinted that she could be at Glastonbury. In a post on social media with throwback pictures, fans spotted a patchwork blanket - potentially hinting towards her being the mystery ‘patchwork’. She has odds of 10/1 to perform a secret set at Glastonbury via Gambling.com. | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation Photo Sales

2 . Weezer - 8/1 Rock legends Weezer could be set to surprise audiences at Glastonbury this year, according to the bookies. They are 8/1 to perform a secret set at Worthy Farm via Gambling.com. | Helle Arensbak / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images Photo: Helle Arensbak / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . The Wombats - 8/1 The Glastonbury crowds could be invited to Let’s Dance to Joy Division as The Wombats are one of the acts rumoured for the festival, according to the bookies. They are 8/1 to play a secret set at Worthy Farm via Gambling.com. | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Kings of Leon - 7/1 Kings of Leon are one of the bands to be rumoured for a Glastonbury appearance, according to bookies. They are 7/1 to perform a secret set via Gambling.com. | Buda Mendes/Getty Images Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images Photo Sales