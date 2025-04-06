Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Great Celebrity Bake Off has a new judge for 2025 🍰

The Great Celebrity Bake Off has a new judge this year.

Prue Leith is not taking part in the celebrity special.

But who has replaced her?

A new judge has stepped into the Bake Off tent for its latest celebrity special. Prue Leith has stepped away for the spin-off this year.

But who are the judges and presenters? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is the new judge on The Great Celebrity Bake Off?

For the charity spin-off features a new face on the judging panel this year. Prue Leith is taking a brief break and instead Paul Hollywood is joined by Caroline Waldegrave OBE.

Caroline is the former co-owner and managing director of Leiths School of Food & Wine. She has also co-written a number of cook books including Leiths Cookery Bible, Leiths Cooking for One or Two, Leiths Easy Dinner Parties, Leiths Seasonal Bible.

In a post on her Instagram story, Prue wrote: “Caroline is perfect! The kindest and most knowledgeable teacher, the bakers and viewers will love her.”

Will Prue Leith be back for GBBO?

The judge might be absent from The Great Celebrity Bake Off, but don’t worry she is expected to be back for the regular season. The 84-year-old made the decision to step away from the celebrity specials to focus on The Great British Bake Off proper.

Who are the presenters for The Great Celebrity Bake Off?

The regular Bake Off duo Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding are back on presenting duties for the celebrity special. So viewers are in safe and familiar hands.

What have you made of The Great Celebrity Bake Off so far? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected] .