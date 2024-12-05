This is when democracy returns to I’m a Celebrity 🕷

I’m a Celebrity did not send any of the stars home on Wednesday night.

Instead the ITV campmates competed to win a golden ticket.

One star will secure immunity tonight - but will there be an elimination?

It means just four celebs have been sent home so far, with Melvin Odoom being the most recent. Unlike recent years, none of the stars have left the jungle early for medical reasons either.

The remaining eight campmates instead competed to win a golden ticket straight through to the Celebrity Cyclone this weekend. The winner will be revealed tonight (December 5) and the lucky celeb will get two nights worth of immunity.

But does that mean that an eviction will take place on Thursday? Here’s all you need to know:

When is the next I’m a Celebrity eviction?

Ant and Dec. (Picture: ITV) | ITV

There was no public vote on Wednesday December 4. This was due to the first round of the competition to win the golden ticket taking place - as the celebs took a trip to the Arcade of Agony.

Just four celebs are left in with a chance to win the converted advantage, which will see them direct through to the Celebrity Cyclone on Saturday (December 7). It is one of the show’s most iconic trials.

The winner of the golden ticket will be safe from the two eliminations before the challenge on the weekend. It means that public votes will resume tonight - and continue over the coming days.

When will the public vote open?

The lines are not open currently, as audiences wait to find out who has won the golden ticket. Which makes sense, as you don’t want people wasting their votes on someone who has immunity anyways.

Ant and Dec will announce when the lines are open during the episode tonight. So make sure you have your phone, tablet or laptop within easy reach - because it might be a tight one.

