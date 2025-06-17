‘Queen of Clean’ Kim Woodburn has died after a ‘short illness’ 💔

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim Woodburn has died after a ‘short illness’.

The TV icon was 83 years old.

She is survived by her ‘soulmate’ - husband Peter.

A legend of the TV world has died after a ‘short illness’ it has been announced. Kim Woodburn has passed away at the age of 83, a representative has confirmed.

The ‘Queen of Clean’ became a firm fixture on the tele following her popular show How Clean Is Your House? on Channel 4. Prior to the show she had worked as a cleaner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim also captured the hearts of the nation during a stint on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. She finished as the runner-up back in 2009, losing to Gino D’Acampo.

Back at the start of March, she announced on Instagram that she was taking a break from making videos ‘due to a health problem’.

Kim Woodburn has died aged 83

Kim Woodburn has died aged 83 | Getty Images

A representative for Kim announced the news via a statement, first reported by The Sun . They said: “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person. Her husband Peter is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate.

"We are so proud of the amazing things Kim achieved in her life and career.”

The representative asked for "privacy" and for her husband and friends to be “given the time… need to grieve”.

They added: “We will not be releasing any further details."

What was Kim Woodburn’s cause of death?

The 83-year-old died yesterday (June 16), the Sun has reported. It comes after a “short illness”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.