Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

What time should you arrive to Bramham Park in 2025 and what are your travel options this year?

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many are set to head to Yorkshire once again this August Bank Holiday weekend.

Leeds Festival is once again taking place at Bramham Park, with headliners including Travis Scott and Chappell Roan.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this year’s event, including campsite opening times and banned items.

There’s an argument that Leeds Festival has ‘overshadowed’ its elder sibling, Reading Festival, since its first festival back in 1999.

That’s mainly due to search results on Google and people in general explaining that they’re heading to Leeds Festival during the UK summer festival season, where at one point in time it seemed the pilgrimage to Reading was an annual ritual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not that there is too much of a difference between the festivals, albeit sometimes an artist decides they’d rather perform at Leeds than Reading - in the case of Guns N’ Roses back in 2002. This year’s line-ups are the same across both festival sites, but still it feels like people are gravitating to the northern edition.

So, if you happen to be one of those coming up to Leeds for this year’s festival, we’ve once again brought together a guide of essential information you might need ahead of August Bank Holiday weekend.

From what not to bring to how old you have to be to attend Leeds Festival by yourself, all the information provided comes direct from Leeds Festival and is correct as of writing.

So here’s (almost) everything you need to know ahead of Leeds Festival 2025!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your ultimate guide to Leeds Festival 2025

Heading to Leeds Festival in 2025? Check out our essential information guide including what time to head to Bramham Park this year. | Festival Republic

Where is Leeds Festival taking place?

Leeds Festival 2025 will once again be taking place at Bramham Park , Bramham Ln, Wetherby LS23 6ND.

When is Leeds Festival taking place?

This year’s edition of Leeds Festival will take place from August 21 2025 to August 24 2025.

Who has been announced so far for Leeds Festival 2025?

There have been a couple of announcements for Leeds Festival 2025 we have covered previously, but your headline acts for this year’s festival are Travis Scott, Chappell Roan, Hozier and Bring Me The Horizon.

Are there any age restrictions to attend Leeds Festival 2025?

Anyone 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult who is 18 or over. This adult must remain on site throughout the duration of the event. Children under 13 are admitted free of charge, provided they are accompanied by a ticket-holding adult

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How do I get to Leeds Festival 2025?

By car

Those who plan to drive to Leeds Festival 2025 will be happy to know tickets do include parking at the festival site - so one less thing to worry about.

If you're approaching from the South via the A1(M), follow the festival signs from Junction 41 Northbound. Continue on the A1(M) Northbound and exit at Junction 45. From there, navigate the Grange Moor/Wattle Syke roundabouts, keeping an eye out for festival signage. Proceed onto West Woods Road, turn left onto Thorner Road, and then right onto Paradise Way. Finally, turn left at Paradise Way to enter the festival site through Brown Gate. If you're coming from the South via the M1, follow the signs from Junction 42 Northbound. Continue on the M1 Northbound and merge onto the A1(M) at Junction 47. From there, follow the A1(M) directions as previously described.

For those traveling from the East via the M62, follow the festival signs from Junction 33 Westbound. Continue on the M62 Westbound and merge onto the A1(M) Northbound at Junction 32a. From there, follow the A1(M) directions as previously described. If you're approaching from the West via the M62, follow the signs from Junction 29 Eastbound. Continue on the M62 Eastbound and merge onto the A1(M) Northbound at Junction 32a. Then, follow the A1(M) directions as previously described.

If you're traveling from the North via the A1 or A1(M), follow the festival signs from Junction 46 Southbound. Exit the A1(M) at Junction 44 and turn left onto Paradise Way. Finally, turn left at Paradise Way to enter the festival site through White Gate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For pick-ups and drop-offs at Leeds Festival, please use the designated zone off York Road (A64), clearly marked with zones A-J and enhanced lighting for safety. Note: there is no pick-up/drop-off near Yellow Gate this year, and pre-arranging meet-up zones is discouraged due to potential changes. The A64 will operate a one-way system (Westbound only) from 4:00 AM Wednesday, August 20th, to 3:00 PM Monday, August 25th, between the Fox and Grapes pub and the A1(M)/A64 roundabout. Non-festival drivers should seek alternate routes or allow extra travel time. For local traffic updates, please consult the residents' website.

By train

Leeds Train Station is your closest rail hub, with frequent services from major UK cities like Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, and London. From the station, a dedicated shuttle bus service will transport you directly to Bramham Park.

This shuttle operates from Sovereign Square Park between August 20 2025 and August 25 2025 and tickets can be purchased through the First Bus app ( ios / Android .)

By bus and coach

Alongside the Shuttle Bus service from Sovereign Street, the Big Green Coach will once again be providing transport for festival goers across the United Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A return coach service is available for festival attendees arriving on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday, with return transportation on Monday, while daily return coach transportation is offered on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Coaches will arrive at the festival site prior to the commencement of musical performances and depart following the conclusion of the headlining acts. Twelve additional day return pick-up locations have been added for 2025 so check out the Big Green Coach website for more details .

What time do campsites and the main arena open at Leeds Festival 2025?

Campsites

Early Bird Ticket holders: 12:00 Noon Wednesday 20th August 2025

Weekend ticket holders: 03:00 Thursday 21st August 2025

After which the campsite is open 24 Hours, individuals can arrive at any time

Campsite closes at midday Monday 25th August 2025.

Main Arena

Thursday 21st August 2025: 17:00 – 02:00

Friday 22nd – Sunday, 24th August 2025: 11:00 – 02:00

I don’t want to set up a tent - what other accommodation options are there?

There are a few options for those who can’t stand to pitch their own tent, or prefer some quieter areas after the action has finished in the arena.

Those looking at glamping options can visit the Leeds Festival website to take a look at what options are available while Pink Moon will once again be offering a world of luxury for campers at Bramham park this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What items are banned from bringing with me to Leeds Festival 2025?

Avoid holding up the lines into either the campsites or the main arena by avoiding bringing the following items:

Items Banned Outright (Campsite and Arena):

Aerosols over 250ml

Air Horns / Megaphones

Animals (other than registered hearing dogs or guide dogs)

Any goods for unauthorised trading with unauthorised Reading/Leeds Festival logos

Anything that could reasonably be considered for use as a weapon including oversized lighters or any item which may cause danger, offence or disruption to any other person.

Balloons

Blow torches

Catapults

Chinese / Sky lanterns / Paper Lanterns

Clothing/Garments/Items which promote Cultural Appropriation

Disposable BBQs

Non-Disposable BBQs

Dogs (other than registered hearing dogs or guide dogs)

Disposable vapes

Drones and other flying devices

Excessive amounts of food (i.e. more than for personal consumption)

Fireworks/Pyrotechnics, Flares/Distress Flares

Generators (unless in campervan)

Glass bottles, jars, containers over 100ml. Items under this measurement, such as small perfume bottles, nail varnish, and small mirrors will be permitted.

Illegal Substances (drugs) and legal highs, herbal highs, new psychoactive substances and unidentifiable substances - including Nitrous Oxide

Nitrous Oxide and any items associated with the taking of NPS and NOS (including but not limited to balloons, whipped cream dispensers, water crackers / CO2 dispensers)

Penknife

Petrol Burner

Portable laser equipment and pens

Skateboards and rollerblades, hover-boards, scooters, bicycles, and other personal motorized and non-motorized vehicles

Sound systems (Small Portable speakers are permitted in Campsites)

Spray Cans

Unauthorised professional film or video equipment, radios or walkie talkies

Unauthorised solicitation or marketing materials (e.g., handbills, flyers, stickers)

Unofficial tabards and reflective jackets

Items Banned from the Arena (but permitted in the Campsite):

Alcohol for personal consumption 18+ (only before 6pm on Sunday evening)

Audio Recorders

Bags larger than A4 size

Cameras, film or video equipment. Lenses must be less than 6 inches. *Please note, professional cameras and video / audio equipment are strictly prohibited.

Camping Equipment including cutlery, tin openers (weekend ticket holders only) Leatherman style multi tools are not permitted

Cans

Chairs / Stools / Inflatable Loungers

Cigarettes for personal use. Excessive amounts of cigarettes (ie. more than for personal consumption) will be confiscated

Cool Bags/Boxes (if for personal use)

Drinks of any size (sealed or unsealed) in plastic and metal reusable bottles (No glass). *Only sealed soft drinks under 500ml are permitted into the arena.

Empty Reusable Plastic & Metal Bottles / Coffee Cups must be empty)

Fitted Gas Canisters/Cylinders in Campervans

Flags

Flat based cooking stoves: meth stoves including fuel, trangia stoves, solid fuel stove / hexi stoves, gel stoves, green base camp cooker, firelighter stoves. (Please note - fuel limited to maximum of 1L per stove and only gas canisters of 250mls or less.). For a detailed list of stove and fuel guidelines, head here

Gas canisters for cooking stoves (250ml or less), Fuel is limited to maximum of 1L per stove

Gazebos

Medication (if accompanied by doctors note / prescription or if it is recognisable)

Perfume and make up (over 100ml)

Selfie Sticks

Umbrellas – (inc. Golf Umbrellas)

What is the weather going to be like for Leeds Festival 2025?

While we do suggest that you take a look at the weather forecast closer to the start of Leeds Festival, Accuweather reports that historically the area during those August dates have seen highs of 20° and lows of 12° - but being the weather, check again in August!

Are there still tickets to attend Leeds Festival 2025?

There are still tickets available to attend Leeds Festival for now - but to avoid missing out, head over to Ticketmaster UK to take a look at your options, including glamping options.

Looking for help regarding other music festivals taking place in the UK in 2025? Check our our guides on Glastonbury, Reading, Download, Creamfields, TRNSMT, Wireless and more.