Speculation is already underway who could headline Leeds Festival 2025 🤔

No sooner has the campsite for Leeds Festival 2024 closed than bookmakers are already making their picks who could headline 2025’s event.

The favourites include a US hip-hop superstar, a hallowed UK indie act and several prominent names from the pop music scene.

So who are the favourites to headline Leeds Festival 2025, and do you agree with these picks?

You’re probably reading this on your way back from Bramham Park after the conclusion of Leeds Festival 2024 - but bookies have already made their picks for 2025’s headliners.

With this year’s event headlined by Liam Gallagher, Blink-182 and Fred Again.. There’s no rest for the wicked, or the gamblers on this occasion, as bookmakers are already making their suggestions on who could be the three acts to take to the main stage on Bank Holiday Weekend 2025.

Early favourites who could headline Leeds Festival 2025 are already emerging - despite the festival only just concluding earlier today. | Getty/Canva

The team at OLBG have made an educated guess who could be those acts, based upon speculation that is already mounting before many bookmakers decide to open up the market for next year’s event.

They’ve made some interesting picks also, based upon the current musical landscape, what has been incredibly popular throughout 2024 and more importantly, how feasible it is for the artist to perform at the festival.

So - no Led Zeppelin or Oasis. Yet.

So who are the early favourites according to bookmakers to headline Leeds Festival 2025?

Who are the favourites to headline Leeds Festival 2025?

Eminem is the runaway early favourite to headline Leeds Festival 2025, with OLBG giving him the odds of 1/1 - or in other words, a "dead cert." | Getty Images

No surprises that after the mammoth success of his latest album “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)” that Eminem is considered the runaway favourite to headline the main stage at Leeds Festival 2025.

OLBG have the odds of Eminem returning to Leeds Festival next year at 1/1, or a 50% chance that he will be performing. He is followed by Kasabian, who performed a surprise set at Glastonbury 2024 and performed at their own “mini-festival” of sorts in Leicester earlier this year.

Pop artists also make their top five bookies’ favourites, with Olivia Rodrigo a 4/1 favourite to headline, while Billie Eilish - who is set to tour the United Kingdom next year - has odds of 5/1 that she’ll be returning to Bramham Park in 2025.

It’s a similar betting situation also for Sabrina Carpenter who, despite also having a UK tour in 2025, is considered one of the favourites to perform at Leeds Festival 2025 with odds currently at 7/1.

Who do you think will headline next year’s Leeds Festival and do you think it could be one of three of the artists named on this list? Let us know your predictions for Leeds Festival 2025 headliners by leaving a comment down below.