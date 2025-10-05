MAFS UK is about to start week three - but when can you expect the latest episode 👰📺

MAFS UK will be back in just a few hours.

The hit reality show returns after a brief break.

But when will the latest episode be on TV?

Married at First Sight UK is set to kick-off a brand new week of action. The hit reality show is due to return after a brief break over the weekend.

E4 viewers were shocked as one of the stars quit the process last week. Remind yourself who was left in the cast after the inaugural commitment ceremony.

But when can you expect Married at First Sight UK to be back on your screen? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Married at First Sight UK on TV today?

Married at First Sight series 10 couple Leigh and Leah. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

The show went through another dramatic week before going on a break for a couple of days . MAFS UK is back tonight (October 3) to kick-off the third week of action.

Married at First Sight UK will start at 9pm once again this evening. It will be on TV five nights a week, from Sundays to Thursdays, and expect similar start time for each episode.

How to watch Married at First Sight UK?

The show is being broadcast on E4 once again with episodes on five days a week. It is also available to watch live and on demand via the Channel 4 app (formerly known as All4/ 4oD).

Previous seasons of MAFS UK have run for around nine weeks. You can catch up on the old series via Channel 4.

Is Married at First Sight UK on every day?

The schedule for the 10th season of the hit reality show has been confirmed by E4. There will be five episodes per week from Sunday to Thursday.

Episodes will be repeated on E4 on Friday nights. The 2024 edition of the show ran for nine weeks.

Once again the latest season of MAFS UK will see a group of brides and grooms take a leap of faith to find love. After walking down the aisle they will jet off on luxury honeymoons and start a bold new chapter in their lives.

They’ll move in together, attend dinner parties with fellow couples, and reunite at commitment ceremonies where every couple will lift the lid on how they really feel in their relationship. Meet all of the participants and find out what they are looking for.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.