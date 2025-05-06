Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Don’t get caught out by Malpractice’s schedule on ITV 💉

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malpractice’s second series continues on ITV.

The acclaimed show returned on May 4.

But when will episode three be on TV?

Malpractice’s gripping second season will continue on TV in just a matter of hours. The Medical Investigation Unit (MIU) are back and have a brand new case to investigate in 2025.

The first two episodes aired on ITV over the bank holiday weekend - but fans can expect another instalment tonight (May 6). Back after two years away, the medical drama stars Helen Behan and Jordan Kouamé.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers were introduced to on-call psychiatric registrar Dr James Ford (Tom Hughes) on Sunday (May 4). But is he a doctor with a God complex, or a victim himself?

When is Malpractice episode 3 on TV?

TOM HUGHES as DR James Ford and HANNAH MCCLEAN as Rosie in Malpractice. Photo: WORLD PRODUCTIONS/ITV.

The second series of ITV’s gripping medical drama will continue today (May 6), in a move that may catch some viewers off guard. It started on Sunday and was followed by another episode on Bank Holiday Monday (May 5).

Audiences can expect the third episode of Malpractice season two to start at 9pm tonight. It will last for approximately one hour and finish just before 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What to expect from Malpractice episode 3?

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times, reads: “The MIU turns the spotlight on Dr Hernandez and the obstetric department in the wake of Maria Carter's evidence, but the team suspects wider cultural issues when the hospital's trust question the investigation. Meanwhile, a rattled Ford unravels when he discovers new information and leaves Kate concerned with his behaviour, and a shocking secret risks exposing the doctor's lies.”

How many episodes are in Malpractice series 2?

The ITV drama will once again have five episodes in its second season. The two final episodes will be broadcast on TV on Sunday (May 11) and next Monday (May 12).

If you can’t wait until the weekend to find out what happens next in Malpractice after tonight’s episode, the full boxset is available to stream on ITVX/ STV Player right now. The first season is also available on the platforms, if you want to catch up.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.