The Great British Bake Off will be back for a new season in September. The first teaser was released last week and confirmed the return of host Noel Fielding after previous rumours of his departure.

Channel 4 has yet to confirm the exact date the doors to the tent will be flung open again but it has now revealed the cast for 2025. It includes a huge range of bakers from across the British Isles including a self-proclaimed ‘Yeastie Boy’.

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will soon be casting their distinguished and discerning eyes over the creations from 12 new bakers. Meet the cast for The Great British Bake Off 2025 here.

1 . Aaron - London 38-year-old Aaron lives in London with his boyfriend. He is an Senior Systems Architect and is heading into the Great British Bake Off tent. He is "a passionate baker who fuses French patisserie with Caribbean flair". | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4 Photo Sales

2 . Hassan - South Yorkshire 30-year-old Hassan from South Yorkshire is heading into the GBBO tent. He is an Analytical Research & Development Scientist and applies his learning to baking. Hassan takes "an analytical approach to baking". | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4 Photo Sales

3 . Iain - Belfast 29=year-old Iain is part of the line-up for Great British Bake Off 2025. Originally from Coleraine, Iain lives in Belfast with his girlfriend Dervla and their cat, Viktor. A software engineer Iain is a self-proclaimed "Yeastie Boy". | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4 Photo Sales