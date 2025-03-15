Mufasa Disney Plus: when does Lion King prequel release on Disney+? Date confirmed
- Mufasa will be roaring onto streaming in March.
- The Lion King prequel released in cinemas at Christmas.
- It is arriving on Disney Plus much quicker than Moana 2 did.
Mufasa: The Lion King is set to arrive on Disney Plus in less than two weeks. A streaming date has been set for the family film.
Roaring onto the House of Mouse’s streaming service after landing in cinemas over Christmas, it was directed by Barry Jenkins - who previously made the Oscar winning Moonlight. It is a prequel to 2019’s live-action remake of The Lion King.
The cast includes Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Seth Rogan, Donald Glover and more. It is an origin story about Simba’s father Mufasa and the villain Scar.
But when will it release on Disney Plus? The exact date has been confirmed - and it is just a couple of weeks after Moana 2 also hit streaming.
When does Mufasa: The Lion King release on Disney Plus?
The live-action prequel to the 2019 film (itself a remake of the animated classic) is set to arrive on the House of Mouse’s streaming service on Wednesday March 26. It comes just two weeks after Moana 2 finally sailed onto Disney Plus.
The film roared into cinemas over the Christmas period at the end of last year. But fans who missed it - or just want to re-watch it with their families - will finally have the chance later this month.
Subscribers can expect it to begin streaming at around 8am GMT on March 26.
Can you watch Mufasa: The Lion King at home already?
If you simply cannot wait a week or so until the film arrives on Disney Plus - or don’t have a subscription - it can be bought and rented from digital stores already. But it will set you back a pretty penny.
It currently costs £15.99 to rent or £19.99 to buy a digital copy. Mufasa: The Lion King is not due to release on DVD/ Blu-Ray until April 6.
