Jools will be first up at Spa’s new summer season

Jools Holland will make a welcome return to Scarborough Spa to open up the 2019 summer season.

The former Squeeze ivory tinkler and presenter of the legendary Later …with Jools Holland will take to the Grand Hall stage alongside his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra on Thursday 16 May 2019.

Since learning to play fluently at the tender age of eight, Jools has gone on to become one of the UK’s most proficient jazz and blues pianists.

Having toured extensively with his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra, his charismatic personality, impeccably good taste and accessible music have made him one of the nations most well-respected, and well-loved, musicians.

Jools was awarded an OBE in 2003 for his services to the British music industry, after a forthcoming short and intimate European club tour with Jools’ six-piece band, he will also be embarking on his Spring/Summer UK Tour with the Rhythm and Blues Orchestra.

Performing alongside Jools will be Squeeze drummer Gilson Lavis, guest vocalists Ruby Turner and Louise Marshall plus a very special guest still to be confirmed.

Tickets from Scarborough Spa’s box office (01723) 821888 and website www.scarboroughspa.co.uk