Nat King Cole tribute is first act announced for Burton Agnes Jazz and Blues Festival

Burton Agnes Jazz and Blues Festival has announced its first artist for this year’s event which runs at the stately home from Friday July 12 to Sunday July 14.

King for a Day: The Nat King Cole Story, featuring the world-class live music and vocals of Atila, takes to the main stage on Saturday July 13 from 6.30pm to 8pm.

The unique concert celebrates the centenary of the birth of one the greatest vocalists and entertainers of the 20th century – Nat King Cole.

The thoughtful and entertaining new show takes a fresh look at the life and work of tNat King Cole, whose vocal styling in songs such as Nature Boy, Unforgettable and When I Fall in Love defined a golden era of music and earned him a place in the history of American music as one of the most iconic vocalists of all time.

Following sell out shows at London’s Hippodrome and Ronnie Scott’s, and featuring many of Nat King Cole’s most celebrated songs, alongside stylish reworkings of his lesser-known gems, this is a unique evening of music celebrating one of music’s all-time greats.

A wide variety of jazz, blues, acoustic, soul and funk – with, above all, superb musicianship – will grace the main stage, performance tents, courtyard and Great Hall.

Firmly established in the festival calendar, this is a weekend designed for the whole family to relax and enjoy, in the most beautiful festival surroundings imaginable.

Early bird tickets now on sale from 01262 490324 or www.burtonagnes.com/Jazz_Festival/Tickets_and_Prices.html