New Milkshake show on way to Yorkshire stages

Milkshake Monkey can’t wait to put on a spectacular new musical for families this year.

But when stage fright hits, his favourite Milkshake friends come to help, creating the most dazzling show you have ever seen.

Be part of this fantastic production as you learn the amazing songs and dances with your favourite Milkshake friends, and watch as the music, the lights, the costumes and stage come together.

With great Milkshake friends, anything is possible. Starring Fireman Sam, Noddy, Shimmer & Shine, Digby Dragon, Wissper, Nella the Princess Knight and the Floogals, alongside two Milkshake Presenters, this brand-new show has plenty of laughter, audience interaction and great fun to get everyone up on their feet.

Milkshake! Live – Milkshake Monkey’s Musical will be performed at:

Harrogate Royal Hall on Thursday April 18 at noon and 3.30pm

Book: 01423 502116 or www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

Hull City Hall on Saturday October 12 at noon and 3.30pm

Book at the Hull City Hall box office, call 01482 300 306 or visit www.hulltheatres.co.uk to book online.