Mecca Scarborough invites people who had lockdown birthdays to celebrate with them this weekend

Mecca Scarborough. Picture: JPI Media/ Richard Ponter

A recent Mecca survey asked customers which missed events from 2020 they wanted back the most, and birthdays topped the list.

Therefore, as part of a summer of missed moment events, the club is launching an offer to reclaim missed birthdays.

Following Junemas and National Bingo Day last month, the bingo fun is due to continue on Saturday July 10, with a series of surprises and birthday offers.

For anyone who missed their moment, Mecca Bingo is offering a evening of bingo games, to which customers can bring a friend for free by downloading the My Mecca App.

They will also be able to take advantage of drinks offers and the club will be kitted out in birthday decorations, banners and balloons, with party hats and stickers galore, and plenty of birthday surprises.

A Mecca Bingo spokesperson said: “After the success of Junemas, we’re really excited to bring people together to celebrate missed birthdays – especially those big milestone occasions that have been missed because of lockdown.

"The night will allow those special moments spent together with friends and family to be relived properly.”

Mecca continues to employ extensive safety measures. The large and spacious bingo halls and lounges provide a reassuring way to socialise safely, with mask-wearing throughout the venues and hand sanitiser readily available.